Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.51 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 608.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 440.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $162.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.93 and its 200-day moving average is $143.08.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,560. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.