Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 3,277 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 6,018.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after buying an additional 497,601 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,568,000 after acquiring an additional 424,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,759,000 after acquiring an additional 393,839 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NYSE:ETR opened at $99.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average is $107.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

