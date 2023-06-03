Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 6,124 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AES were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AES by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

AES Trading Up 1.6 %

AES opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.