Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,248 shares of company stock worth $42,726,358. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.80. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

