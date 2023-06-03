Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 139 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.