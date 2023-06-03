Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 139 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.
Shares of DLTR stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $175.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.
