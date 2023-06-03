Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 17,340 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

