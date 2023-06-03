Science Applications International (SAIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY24 guidance at $6.80-7.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $6.80-$7.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Science Applications International Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

