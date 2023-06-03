Sei Investments Co. Acquires 402,296 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 402,296 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 209.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Barclays lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

