Sei Investments Co. Acquires 68,937 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.9 %

GDDY opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,269 shares of company stock worth $631,204. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.