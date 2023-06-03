Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,749 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 13.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 256.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 516,524 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 106.9% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at $1,445,000.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COLB. Stephens reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.