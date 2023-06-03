Sei Investments Co. Buys 36,743 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $28,175,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,865,000 after acquiring an additional 103,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Insider Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

