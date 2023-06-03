Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,077 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Exponent worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.99.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

