Sei Investments Co. Buys 91,387 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 5.7 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

