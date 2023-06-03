Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,689 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

TRP stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

