Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,358 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,433,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after buying an additional 2,754,854 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $42,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,908,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after buying an additional 2,348,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.