Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,109 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,427,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

NYSE:AMN opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Stories

