Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,894 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

