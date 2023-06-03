Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,985,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $80,839,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $21.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

