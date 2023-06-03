Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $128.34 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.35 and a 1-year high of $163.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.