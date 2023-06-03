Sei Investments Co. Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $310,567.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette bought 515 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,165 shares of company stock valued at $222,226 and sold 13,309 shares valued at $1,398,581. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

