Sei Investments Co. Has $8.19 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,490 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BUD opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.