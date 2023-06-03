Sei Investments Co. Has $8.31 Million Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.64% of ACV Auctions worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 597,188 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 493,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,808.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 84,242 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $1,017,643.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,808.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock worth $57,581,208. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACVA opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.40.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

