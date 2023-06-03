Sei Investments Co. Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,943 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

