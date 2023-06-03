Sei Investments Co. Has $8.70 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.76% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $41,797.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,381.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $41,797.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,381.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $252,407.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,249 shares of company stock worth $16,943,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

