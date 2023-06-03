Sei Investments Co. Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Freshpet worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

