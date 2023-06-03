Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 345,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 58,961 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BRP Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in BRP Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BRP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRP opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

