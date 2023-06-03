Sei Investments Co. Purchases 15,130 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NYSE TRU opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,690 shares of company stock worth $3,353,037. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

