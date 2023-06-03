Sei Investments Co. Purchases 28,854 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RELX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Relx by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Relx by 71.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.10) to GBX 3,100 ($38.31) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.60) to GBX 2,860 ($35.34) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

