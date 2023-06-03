Sei Investments Co. Purchases 86,540 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,540 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.56% of Herbalife worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Herbalife by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Herbalife by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani purchased 23,500 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares in the company, valued at $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Herbalife Stock Up 4.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

NYSE:HLF opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

