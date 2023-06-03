Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after buying an additional 437,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 166,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $41,301,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 93.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 726,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,463,000 after purchasing an additional 349,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.