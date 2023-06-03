Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of First Merchants worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 422,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,670 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRME opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $45.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

