Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,433 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Ameren Trading Up 1.0 %

AEE stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

