Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Perrigo worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

Perrigo Price Performance

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -113.54%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Stories

