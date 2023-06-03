Sei Investments Co. Sells 211,164 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 211,164 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 733,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 186,623 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $5,150,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,232 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

