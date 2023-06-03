Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,319 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 166.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 479.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MarineMax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

MarineMax Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSE:HZO opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $677.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.44.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.