Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,981 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.64.

Shares of SEE opened at $39.72 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

