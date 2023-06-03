Sei Investments Co. Sells 91,973 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,973 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.