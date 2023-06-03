Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SELB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its portfolio includes pipeline, autoimmune, gene therapy, and biologic therapy. The company was founded by Omid C.

