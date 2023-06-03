SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on S. Westpark Capital cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 35.1 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.