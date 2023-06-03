SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on S. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 35.1 %

S opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.