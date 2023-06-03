Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Raised to C$16.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.

Shawcor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCL opened at C$16.30 on Thursday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$16.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Shawcor will post 1.9789343 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

