SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.44. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

