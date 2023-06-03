Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $56.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,572,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Silgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,562,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,516,000 after buying an additional 66,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Silgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,382,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Further Reading

