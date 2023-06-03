Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.07. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 169,361 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.