SLR Investment Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLR Investment stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 95,422 shares of company stock worth $1,490,621. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 77,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

