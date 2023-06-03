Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Purchases $299,917.80 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $175.24 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.80. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.