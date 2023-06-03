Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 16th

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

