Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 16th

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.
About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.
