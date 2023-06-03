SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.96. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,966,985 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $629.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $25,364.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,935 shares in the company, valued at $138,352.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at $155,447.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,043 shares of company stock worth $1,181,482. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $5,520,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

