SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.35 EPS.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,071,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading

