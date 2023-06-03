Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.75. 124,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 323,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,880,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2,693.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 181,786 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 298,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 142,594 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,119,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

